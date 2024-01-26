Latics are flying after picking up two wins already this week against Reading and Wycombe

Alan Rogers:

Entitled. That's a word we hear bandied around a lot these days, but what does it really mean? And more importantly, does it mean anything in relation to Wigan Athletic and our fans? The definition I found says 'believing oneself to be inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment'. The example they gave was: 'Kids who feel so entitled they think the world will revolve around them'. I think after reading that, we could possibly say we have a small number of people at Wigan who, because they pay their admission fee, seem to think it entitles them not only to expect the Latics to win every game, but also expect them to win playing like Brazil in the 1970s. They seem to have no clue about recent developments on and off the pitch, they simply demand a winning, entertaining team - no matter what the circumstances are. Because it’s what they are entitled to. Quite a few years ago, during our Premier League days, I remember watching the team grind out a scoreless draw against a team who were roughly in the same position in the league as us. Can't remember who we played, but vividly remember going to the pub afterwards where somebody said, 'I'm not going again, Premier League or not, that was boring and I'm fed up with watching something that's not remotely entertaining'. This sparked a lively debate, but the important thing was, at that time, the vast majority disagreed with him. Most people seemed to take the view that the end justified the means. In other words, if a goal is important enough, then most methods of achieving it are acceptable. In fact I think the majority of people today still agree with that. But back then, I think maybe we had a little bit more common sense and perhaps entitlement was in its infancy.

This subject has risen to the surface over recent weeks because, quite frankly, some of the performances have been far from inspiring. I wrote last week that I didn't want to see another second half like the Doncaster game, but that's exactly what we saw against Reading on Saturday. What made it different was the result. So does that make it okay? We obviously can't compare our situation these days with Premier League times. Back then, we were fighting to keep a foot in the Promised Land of milk and honey, whereas in recent times we've been fighting to keep the club alive. But it seems a small number of people still don't seem to understand our situation. We've got Shaun Maloney holding down about four different jobs...and he is still getting stick! I sit near the dug-out, and some of the drivel spouted from one or two individuals is unbelievable. I think Wycombe on Tuesday night was the first time I'd seen Shaun show any sign of irritation. A couple of times he stared down one clown, and then he seemed to indicate some people should calm down. And who can argue with him? Obviously, it's definitely not like watching Brazil, but he's getting the results we need - for the position we are in. I guess that what I'm trying to say - probably in a clumsy way - is that we all go to the DW each week hoping to be entertained, but realistically we know that most weeks at the moment, it probably won't happen. The best we can hope for in our current circumstances is to keep gaining the points we need to survive. And hopefully, occasionally, we can see a bit of magic - like we did on Saturday from Thelo, or on Tuesday from Charlie. In my opinion, there is a lot to be optimistic about at the moment. Shaun has managed to put together a squad that's more than holding its own under difficult circumstances and, away from the pitch, the Supporters Club and other associated organisations seem to be working harder than ever to support the club. True, we still need various positions filling within the club's infrastructure, but Rome wasn't built in a day. My main worry is all this hard work may come to nothing if Shaun, Gregor Rioch, the Dansons and others decide the rubbish coming from the noisy minority is too much and they decide to walk away. Onwards and upwards.

Matt Auffrey:

One week ago, if I would’ve offered you six points and two clean sheets from our next two home matches - barring no major catastrophes - you would’ve been quite foolish to turn that offer down. One week has passed, and we’ve secured six more points off the backs of two clean sheets, which marks a perfect return. We’ve even fortified our back line with a veteran addition in central defence by signing Brentford loanee Charlie Goode for the rest of the season. It has indeed been a great week back at the DW. Yet, two important results should not pull the wool over our eyes. Consecutive 1-0 victories over Reading and Wycombe elevated Latics to 11th in the league table, but the comprehensive performances from both matches left much to be desired. Aside from two brilliant wonder-strikes by starlets Thelo Aasgaard and Charlie Hughes, we created few genuine chances in attack and were extremely fortunate not to concede in both matches. There were large stretches in both games where we clearly lacked cohesion and struggled to gain a foothold on the pitch. Neither performance should leave us confident our current five-game unbeaten run in the league will continue through this weekend. However, taking a step back to look at our situation through a different lens may alter your perspective. This season was never about controlling every match from start to finish, or playing the most attractive brand of football week after week. It has always been about preserving our status in this division for another season, while building a foundation that will allow the club to progress, when it is on a more level playing field with its competition. The mission is still far from completion, but it’s important to acknowledge we are very much ‘on track’ with regard to the goals Shaun Maloney laid out for our club at the beginning of the season. Many fans have still made it a point to claim this string of positive results has created a smokescreen where brief moments of excellence are masked by excessive stretches of mediocrity. We’ve been just good enough recently to not fear the threat of relegation, while also feeling we have largely underachieved - even in the midst of unbeaten runs like we are experiencing right now. Some of our fans may be suffering from ‘midtable-itis’ - an ailment that spurs discontent due to the unfamiliarity of our position smack bang in the middle of the league table. With our eight-point deduction aside, we’ve earned exactly 1.5 points-per-game through 28 league fixtures. That’s an impressive feat for a team that is one of the youngest in the division and currently in a transfer embargo. If we continue to secure points at this same rate for the remainder of the season, it'd be hard for anyone to deny we achieved a successful campaign. This weekend’s Stevenage match will serve as another measuring stick as we face a strong side that will provide as much of a test as any other recent opponent. We have the chance to win our third league match in a row for the first time since late October - which marked the start of our best string of results up to this point. For all the negatives we can dwell on from the past few weeks, we have still gotten a few things right on the pitch during that time. If we can build on our solid defensive foundation and generate more chances in attack, we can become a very dangerous team. For all we know, we may just be scratching the surface of our full potential with this squad. I'm excited for what's to come over these last 18 matches.

George Chilvers:

So Saturday brought us the ubiquitous 'game of two halves'. We dominated Reading with their well-publicised off-field problems and, when Thelo scored his beautiful curling shot into the net, it seemed the floodgates would open. But as I said last week in this very feature, we seem unable to put teams to the sword in our purple patches, which leads to the inevitable comebacks by them. Luckily this time Reading were too weak to inflict damage on us and, with some fine action by 'Super Sam Tickle In Goal ™ ', we saw the game out and got all three points. But then on to Tuesday, and what can you say? There are some teams who seem to provide unmemorable games. No matter how many times I have watched them, I can remember almost nothing about games against Lincoln and Exeter. If it wasn't that I keep records of the games I've watched, I would swear I've never seen them. Wycombe are another of those teams. I know I saw a 5-2 win back at Springy a lifetime ago, but the detail of that eludes me and, as for other games, I am at a loss. And for much of the game on Tuesday, it seemed this would equally be consigned to the dustbin of my forgotten memories. A tick in my Futbology match list but eminently forgettable. The game was fairly turgid and there were carrier bags on the pitch who showed more movement in the Wycombe half than our team. But then the referee decided to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and ended up in a player sandwich (and that's not a euphemism). I must admit he did seem to make a drama out of it. If a player had been caught like that, we would expect him to get up - particularly if it was an opponent. But our referee was made of less stern stuff it seems, and seemed so bored with the game himself that he took the opportunity to get a shower and a cuppa. Of course, he needed to be replaced, prompting the classic call out for a qualified ref. I have a friend who supports Norwich who actually did that a number of years back at Carrow Road. So far so good, and already the game had the potential to sneak into the 'oh yes, I think I remember that' category. But then came the 19 minutes of added time. I genuinely said 'Wouldn't it be funny to score a 19th added minute winner', never expecting it. More likely knowing Latics to concede one. But fate is a funny thing. Spot on the 90+20' mark, Callum Mac produces his magic and whips the ball across for Charlie Hughes to forget he isn't Maradona, and produce a spectacular winner. But while the plaudits land with Hughes, I think we must remember (now the game has been refiled into 'memorable games') Callum's outstanding contribution. For once, I don't think the mood in the stands was elation - more genuine amusement. People were laughing rather than cheering, and phones were out clicking away at the scoreboard. You can almost feel sorry for the hardy traveling Wycombe fans (kudos to the drummer, who kept going all game), who had to sit through what was otherwise a quite turgid affair, the epitome of a game between two mid-table teams with little to play for, endure an even later departure than they would have expected for their long trip home, and then be seen off with a late goal. By the way, I do know technically it was a 90th minute goal - the game was actually missing 20 minutes in the second half - but trivia nerds and quiz setters pay no attention to such. It was a goal in the 110th minute, probably an EFL record. Six points in two games, up to 11th, and another home game on Saturday could make the week at least not 'instantly forgettable'.

