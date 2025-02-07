In the second of a two-part special, our panel of Latics experts run the rule over another eventful transfer window, ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham...

Caddy from the 5:

So deadline day came and went without us bothering Jim White's yellow tie bar another loan. Despite the Twitter massive whipping themselves up into a frenzy on why Oliver Giroud still hasn't signed, despite being seen in Whittle's pie shop buying a minced steak - oh and what a pie that is - or the injured lad from Fleetwood, or 79-year-old Jordan Rhodes, etc, etc. Personally I've just written this season off now. We aren't going down and, just like Horwich, we aren't going up either. The hierarchy are already on the offensive telling us 'we'll have a top-10 budget' in summer. Whether you believe them or not, it's going to be an interesting window ahead of next season, because crowds are falling off a cliff, and folk are genuinely losing interest at a fast rate with what's going on - mainly at home games.

Let's face it, the whole experience - from walking in to walking out, usually around 65 minutes - is dirge. Wiganers will always vote with their feet - that's 100 per cent in our DNA - and we've a very fickle fanbase. When all's well, they'll be telling everyone how good it is and turn up. When we're struggling, it's how rubbish it is, and 'I'm not going until it gets sorted'. There are loads disappeared from around where I sit in the West Stand this season with our bunch of merry men. We're all Latics to the core and still turn up week in week out, mainly more out of duty than expectation, but there's a lot of lads not bothering now...and can you blame them? There's a lot of factors I suppose that are keeping the fans away...the stadium - which is far too big and will always the white elephant in the room; the owner - love him or hate him; the manager - see 'the owner'; or the football - which is not the best.

We've been so spoiled in the last 20 years we've forgotten we were punching way above our weight for so long with Dave Whelan's money. And now that's gone - the Chinese and Bahraini clowns, ditto - we're back with an owner that isn't going to bankroll another return to the Premier League. Am I happy with this? God no. I'm a supporter, so obviously I want Messi, Giroud - pie in hand - and Haaland at Wigan, and 'smashing 100 points', but it isn't happening, and I've made peace with it. We all know Danson didn't want to buy us, and I've no hesitation in saying he'd sell us in a heartbeat given half a chance. But no-one's queuing up to buy us, so we're both stuck with each other for the foreseeable, it seems.

With Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard gone now - and all the old contracts - we are finally in a better place to sell any jewels we actually have left. Yes, Sam Tickle - who'll no doubt be gone in summer, and I'll wish him well - the only thing we as supporters ask is to give Shaun Maloney - if he's still here - a fighting chance next season, and throw him a few quid. We've got more loans than Ocean Finance, and at best they're hit and miss. We need to get bums back on seats, and summer will be very telling as to where Danson sees us in his great plan.

Anyway it's not all doom and gloom, we've a prestigious FA Cup tie this week against Fulham to look forward to - no honestly - so let's just take the hand brake off and see what happens. We're not expected to win but let's not go out with a whimper eh lads. Get into them men! Again, if you can get yourself down to the game, do it and 'shout your little heart out for 'em'. As Gaz Shannon says, remember lads, we're Blues forever.

Matt Auffrey:

Deadline Day (winter 2025 edition) came and went quite unceremoniously, with our only business being the signing of winger Owen Dale on loan from Oxford. Our seventh and final signing of the January window did little to inspire a frustrated fanbase that was still coming to terms with the departure of Thelo Aasgaard from six days prior. Yet he arrives at the Brick with one of the more impressive attacking pedigrees of our winter additions, having produced 27 total goal contributions at the League One level by the age of 25. When you consider how little goal production we had been getting on the left wing from the departed Michael Olakigbe and the injured Silko Thomas, you’d be quite bold to deny the services of a player with Dale’s record for our current squad.

While the likelihood that our January signees significantly move the needle on our season is low, they should provide a sense of experience and stability that the club has long been seeking since the start of the campaign. With the exception of 20-year-old Josh Robinson (who hasn’t seen the pitch yet), the average age of our other six new additions is 26. The squad certainly would have benefitted from adding another striker, but Shaun Maloney and staff must have a vision for fortifying that position group that will come to fruition over the summer months. That strategy will likely be applied to a few other areas of the pitch in present need of reinforcements as well.

With this season being our first one without any ‘big earners’ in the squad since the 20/21 administration campaign, the process for building a competitive outfit during our new ‘sustainable era’ is going to involve a bit of trial and error. If the club is content with a lower mid-table finish this season and retooling for 25/26, then that is the reality of the situation. The club recently released an interview with sporting director Gregor Rioch that provided some clarity on our approach to this past transfer window, our current financial situation, and the prospective squad budget for next season. While Maloney communicated an intent to have us compete for the play-offs at the beginning of this season, we have nearly spent the entirety of the past six months in the lower half of the league table. Many fans will give the club the benefit of the doubt that we will indeed enter next season with a top-10 budget in the division and be better equipped to win more consistently. However, there will inevitably be a subsection of fans who will see the club’s lack of ambition this season as a slap in the face. Each fan camp is entitled to their own feelings, but the club must recognize the potential repercussions of how this season’s events may affect future revenue.

On the topic of revenue, this weekend represents a big opportunity for the Brick to produce its largest crowd of the season yet with Fulham visiting for our fourth-round FA Cup tie. While the club’s social media accounts have wasted no effort promoting the numerous ties between the two opponents, what’s most important going into Saturday is Maloney has our group confident, fearless, and set-up to counteract Fulham’s strengths. It’s easy to look at this fixture as a ‘free hit’ considering how erratic our form has been in comparison to the much more consistent Premier League side. Even if we ultimately fail in our attempt to ‘slay the giant’, there are still three months of meaningful football ahead of us. A competitive effort could go a long way towards giving this side the boost needed to rise up the table. While we lost our most recent FA Cup ‘hero’ in Thelo Aasgaard, the prospect of a new hero emerging is an exciting thought. A massive opportunity awaits the lads. If we summon every bit of FA Cup magic that still lingers around our club and play ‘Sin Miedo’ for 90 minutes, I know the lads will make us proud by full time. Bring on Saturday.

George Arkwright:

I said it last week, and I’ll say it again...our fans need to take a moment to find some perspective. The amount of negative energy ruminating from within our fanbase is enough to turn the stomach of even the hardiest Latic. Grab the ‘Rennies’, we’ve got a lot of Latic Acid build-up (Lord, that’s an awful pun, here’s hoping it makes the cut). Genuinely though, there seems to be a never-ending reel of complaints being made against a club that, over the last five years, has endured some of the hardest times of any I can think of. To reiterate, we’ve seen darker days, and yet instead of looking upon the continued, measured and methodical revival of our great club, people seem intent on tearing down every aspect of what we’re doing. From slating players that haven’t even laced their boots for us yet, to slamming the efforts the club is putting in to promote a massive FA Cup tie against former foes, Fulham. Shouts of ‘tinpot’ echo around social media, and I think it is unfair to judge the activities and the future of the club, and the management, on a period of rebalance, stock-taking and wound-licking after a brutal few seasons.

We’ve even resorted to attacking journalists who cover our transfer news! We’re obviously still reeling from the events of the last few years, but the incessant negativity really does nothing for anyone. IF you have the best interests of the club at heart, then you’ll back our players, our manager, the people that help to run and maintain, and the outside stakeholders who sound the horn for good-ship Latics. There is a lot to be said for a vibe-check on occasion, and it can do wonders for the mentality of an institution (read, a group of players) when there is vocal support for them instead of derision and finger-pointing.

Some points, however, are absolutely on the money. We DO need a striker, and a good one at that, to replace the goals lost by our Norwegian Prince. But they do not come cheaply, nor easily in a transfer window that is historically cagey. What team in their right mind would sell a player with a high goal contribution at this stage of a campaign? You’re either pushing for promotion, pushing for the play-offs, or pushing for safety...so no-one is letting their assets go for a bargain. We HAVEN’T had the most impressive transfer window on paper, the players we’ve brought in may lack the star-quality we’ve been looking for, and they may be not as well tested in this division as we’d hoped. But as some have raised, the majority of them have had a fond farewell from their former clubs, and come on the back of some pretty redeeming social proof, so maybe we should let them have a kick-about first before passing judgement?

The club SHOULD be reinvesting a proportion of the money made from the sales of Thelo Aasgaard and Charlie Hughes, but we’re also a team that has felt huge financial strain over consecutive seasons, and the management team have taken steps to cut that. We still have many areas outside of the playing squad that need investment and, if we’re to create a sustainable club moving forward, these are just as important as bringing in someone with a pair of shiny scoring boots. Having spent some time through my professional career working with other clubs in the EFL, I would argue we are in a remarkably good position compared to some teams directly around us. There are some in this league who work with a budget of next to nothing, with sub-par facilities, that are doomed to play in League One, potentially in perpetuity. I don’t feel we are one of those teams. We have (albeit dated) Premier League standard facilities, a storied and trophied history, and a fanbase that - if they could see the wood for the trees for a second - would understand this is the start of another intriguing journey; another chapter in Wigan Athletic’s tale. Yes, this is not the most compelling time to be a Latic, but let's not forget where we’ve come from, where we’ve been, and where we’re going. Get behind the lads, keep the faith, and let's cheer them through to the finish line before we start moaning about a striker again.

Sean Livesey:

Should we dial it down a bit? The atmosphere? If Latics could harness some of the frustration vented online for the JJB/DW/Brick on a Saturday afternoon, we’d have one of the most feared atmospheres in all of the 92. It’s been another contentious week in the world of Wigan Athletic. Following the enforced (because Latics of 2025 had no say in the matter) sale of Thelo Aasgaard, and the abject performance at Peterborough, Latics did show up against Lincoln City. A Lincoln side who are chasing a play-off spot, lest we forget. Gone are the days of ‘we should be beating teams like this’...WE ARE one of those teams these days. But I digress. Jonny Smith’s first-half goal looked to be the difference as we looked to see out the last two minutes of the game. A game where Lincoln - other than hitting the bar in the first half - hadn’t really had sight of goal. Latics, who were by far the better team had and, if they had taken their chances, could have been two or three goals to the good. But as with the rest of this season, we didn’t take our chances. Shaun Maloney’s side instead were made to see the game out just a goal to the good. The referee, who had whistled like the proverbial kettle left on the hob all afternoon, decided the 89th minute was high time to make himself the centre of attention, and a standard grapple that you see in penalty boxes up and down the country every Saturday led to a penalty award for Lincoln.

It’s true the referee had been telling the players about this throughout the match, and it was foolish or rather naive for James Carragher to have his arms on the Lincoln attacker. But if you’re going to give one, you’ve got to give them all. Sam Tickle did well to save the penalty, only for Lincoln to follow up...but surely it was offside? The linesman showed a complete dereliction of duty or misunderstanding to not flag. On further watches the referee is paying no attention to that, and he’s also not paying attention to the Lincoln players halfway into the box before the penalty is struck. I’ve been against VAR in the EFL, but increasingly the referees at this level simply aren’t good enough to keep up with the modern game. If that had been reviewed, there is absolutely no way the goal would have stood. Encroachment ahead of the penalty, followed by a player clearly offside interfering with play...it wouldn’t have even been a consideration.

The fact neither the referee nor his assistant realised this shows how absurd refereeing has become in the EFL. These are big calls that can lead to big problems for clubs. Yes we’re struggling at the moment, but it’s not made any easier by the likes of John Mulligan - who I’m glad to say, along with his ‘assistants’, was given a rip-roaring farewell by the usual calm and collected Springfield Stand at full-time. So what looked to be an excellent three points quickly became a disappointing one, followed by another Saturday of abject depression. Still, we had the closure of the transfer window to look forward to.

Saturday’s match saw a season-ending injury to Silko Thomas, which arguably means he’s played his last game for Wigan Athletic. The problems we’ve had with injuries this season have done serious harm to our chances of achieving anything. At the moment, there’s a massive slice of the first team squad in the treatment room - Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Dion Rankine, Steven Sessegnon, Luke Chambers, Kai Payne and now the aforementioned Thomas. The likes of Adeeko, Rankine and Thomas were showing glimpses of their best form when they were taken out in each of those matches, and it’s hugely frustrating we haven’t seen them at their best throughout the season.

So to transfer deadline day,. Shaun Maloney said he wanted his business done early, and that’s what happened. He alluded to more business being done in the wake of Thelo’s departure, and in came Ronan Darcy, while the injury to Thomas clearly meant we needed cover. In step Owen Dale of Oxford City. Ignore the noise of the permanently disaffected, and it’s a signing that ticks all the boxes. He’s a local lad (Warrington no less) with experience of promotions with both Crewe and Oxford, an exciting tricky winger who’s coming into his prime years. The comments from the Oxford fans were roundly positive, and he’s clearly an upgrade on Thomas who, although he has done well for us this season and will have a decent career, doesn’t yet have the experience someone like Dale does.

There was lots of anger towards the club, manager, owner, and new managing director over us not signing a striker. Despite the manager literally saying they weren’t looking for a new striker. We can argue all day long whether that’s the right decision or not, but the club haven’t done anything other than stick to what they said. I personally think it’s been a half-decent window and, if we’d managed to keep hold of Thelo for another six months until the summer, it would have been a great window. There’s work to do on the pitch now, and we need to get those new flair players up to speed as soon as possible, and start creating but more importantly converting those chances.

The winter window has set the groundwork for the summer, hopefully meaning there isn’t yet another rebuild next summer, and Maloney can start pre season with the squad as complete as possible. In that vein, contract offers have been made this week to a number of out-of-contract players coming towards the end of their deals. Steven Sessegnon has triggered a contract extension, while Jonny Smith will be offered a new deal alongside Scott Smith. One other contract could be discussed regarding Callum McManaman, who’s had a bad time with injuries this season in contrast to last. But I’d still be looking to offer him a deal if at all possible.

So it’s over to the FA Cup this weekend and, with the prices the club have put in place and a 3pm Saturday kick-off, I’d be hoping we would be piling them in this weekend. Sadly, the reality seems to be that apathy will once again win the day. Let’s be under no illusions, we are the underdogs on Saturday, Fulham are a very strong Premier League side with a squad worth hundreds of millions and a manager who knows exactly what he’s doing. But stranger things have happened. Let’s hope those who aren’t there Saturday regret that decision.