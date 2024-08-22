Latics are already out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Barnsley

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a difficult start to the campaign – on and off the field – and assess how the land lies with a week to go before the transfer deadline...

Alan Rogers:

I decided not to send anything to 12th Man last week, mainly for two reasons. Firstly, I'm quite conscious that most weeks I probably just repeat myself - and I know how much that annoys a lot of people. Secondly, I had a toothache all last week – and that didn't really put me in the mood for anything. It will amuse most of you to discover I merely sneezed and my wisdom tooth filling flew out...just through sneezing! I'm quite worried about what might drop off next... Anyway, after waiting days for an appointment and two (painful) visits for treatment, the problem seems to be fixed. But my situation managed to put a few things into context. For example, if anyone thought watching the Latics over the last few weeks was painful, then they should try wisdom tooth drilling! But also – and perhaps more importantly - joking about something shouldn't paper over the cracks. It's obvious the situation at the Brick Stadium (still feels strange writing that) at the moment is less than ideal. I'm normally a glass half-full kind of person - especially when it comes to the Latics - but it's not looking good at the moment. The only area I'm sort of comfortable with is the defence. They haven't started particularly well, but I'm fairly confident they will continue to get used to each other and hopefully kick on. The areas I am worried about are midfield and attack. Midfield looks completely disjointed at the moment, and we desperately need at least one new forward. But we still also need an on-field leader. Jason Kerr will be a good captain, but we need something else...someone else. Someone who will provide some much-needed grit and guile, and will get in the faces of the opposition. They don't particularly need to be a great footballer in my opinion, but we need a motivator...someone who can stamp their authority on a game. And also, since Graham Barrow left, who provides 'motivation' off the pitch? As much as I admire Shaun Maloney, I can’t see him handing out the hairdryer treatment when required. Every good cop needs a bad cop. Of course, the perfect candidate – perhaps even for both roles – could be available in Max Power. But would this be a wise move for either party? I was at the Blackpool game when Max was abused by a small section of the Wigan crowd, and I would be surprised if he considered yet another comeback. But we urgently need some steel in midfield, and we also urgently need an experienced centre forward.

I suppose that brings us round, indirectly, to the subject of the Charlie Hughes transfer fee. Personally, I was quite pleased Charlie got his chance to move up in the world, but I never thought for a minute it would be to Hull. Never mind, I suppose their money is as good as anyone else's. And that could be the next big test of the Mike Danson ownership team. I think the vast majority of us hope and perhaps expect some percentage of the fee – whatever it is - will go to boost the team. We know however much we will be getting will be shared out in several areas throughout the club. But if we don't have any more incoming players soon, then that could be more than problematic. And if Sam Tickle also moves on in the current climate...we'll then, that could get really interesting. I think it's true to say the vast majority of our fans bought into the idea of sustainability moving forward. We've seen how bad things were, and how things could quite easily have become terminal. So we understand that, from now on, our owner won't be throwing bundles of money at every problem, and we will have to become a club that's very much reliant on the Academy. After a few months debating our brave new world, it seemed most people understood and accepted this situation. But that's never the case, is it? After a bad start to the season, we've had something of a social media meltdown. 'Why can't Danson spend some money?' 'Why did we have to sell Hughes?' 'Maloney needs to go.' And so on and so on. Thankfully it's quite an easy problem to solve - and I've blocked quite a few people in the last few days. Worryingly, I have probably blocked more than I ever expected I would and, although I don’t have to read their comments anymore, they are still out there moaning away.

Saturday's performance and result against Crawley will be very important - it doesn't need a genius to work that one out - but it's still too early to panic. I still totally believe in our ownership team, although they don’t always make it easy for themselves. For example, unless I’ve somehow completely missed it, they asked for volunteers for the Fan’s Advisory Board. Have we now got our new Advisory Board? Have all the people who volunteered their services been informed if they are successful or not? A famous old quote says 'Men trust their ears less than their eyes.' In other words, actions speak louder than words. We need to have a few positive pieces of action both on and off the pitch in the coming weeks, just to calm things down a bit. The owners have done a great deal of good work, steadied the ship financially, tried to get more supporters involved, created a new women’s team – and a lot more besides. But inevitably bad performances from the men’s team will lead to bad reactions from the fans.

Tony Moon:

Why does the sun go on shining? Why do those around me often flounce?

Do they think it’s the end of the world? Cos Latics have now lost three on the bounce!

Why do the birds go on singing? Why do the fans say they aren’t gooin’ back?

Do they think it’s the end of the world? Cos three games in and Maloney’s not got the sack.

I wake up every morning and I wonder, why PNE and Blackpool have sacked theirs.

I can’t understand, no I can’t understand, why Latics fans would want the three manager curse (in a season … again!).

Why does my heart go on beating? While all around have relegation fear?

Do they think it’s the end of the world? Nah, we hear the same daft claptrap every year!

Sean Livesey:

An eventful first couple of weeks of the season, and when I say 'eventful', I obviously mean that dog in the cafe on fire meme. General positivity from the fanbase and a largely settled pre-season gave way to two league defeats and an exit from the Carabao Cup on penalties to those upholders of law and order from Barnsley. The Charlton game really could have gone one or two ways...we dominated without ever looking in danger of losing, but lose we did. A strong side dominated the first half against Barnsley, before looking completely outclassed in the second half. And the less said about Reading the better. Throw in to the mix shining young light Charlie Hughes leaving for Hull, and the reported interest in Sam Tickle from the Championship, and it's not been a happy time on the good ship WAFC this August. But let's dial the tone down a little should we? We're two games into a 46-game season. Yes, the start has been poor, but there's a lot of football still to be played, and this side will undoubtedly improve. We've lost some big senior voices/players since the start of last season. Josh Magennis may have been ridiculed by many on the internet during his time here, but I wonder how many would have been happy to see him feature this weekend? Replacing those senior players and the values they brought to the squad, either internally or externally, will take time. Some of the reaction online in recent days has been a bit dramatic to say the least. It surely can't be a surprise to people that we have been open to selling our best assets? We have always been - and will always be - a selling club. It's how 99 per cent of the football pyramid in this country operates. Unless you are one of the elite who don't have to sell, clubs will sell players to fund themselves. It's the football food chain in action.

Am I disappointed Hughes has left? Of course I am, as I was with Joe Gelhardt, Alfie Devine, and the others. If things go right, Hughes should one day play for England. The fact we've had a better recent history than Hull counts for nothing these days. Football is about the here and now. And now, unfortunately, Hull - both financially and in terms of status - are a more attractive proposition than we are. Not to mention we're still recovering from administration, overspending on a grand scale, and near liquidation last summer, it's a wonder we managed to keep Hughes and Sam Tickle last season.The price for Hughes ranges from the price of a four pack of Estrella and some KP nuts to £7million, dependent on who's relaying the tale and which side of the dramatic stage they sit on. But I'm confident the club - primarily Gregor Rioch, who has coached Charlie over the last seven years - will have got the best possible price for him. Indeed, if reports are to be believed, Hughes has gone for a similar ballpark fee to the most expensive defender in League One history. Anyone who was expecting we would receive £10million for a 20-year-old with only 18 months of professional football under his belt...well, I've some magic beans you may wish to purchase. We're well stocked at centre-back, with James Carragher finally looking to fulfil his potential after a strong pre-season, and the arrivals of Toby Sibbick and Will Aimson, so the loss of Hughes needn't be the extinction-level event it's being portrayed in some quarters. It's a new reality for some but, for those of us old enough to remember BDW (before Dave Whelan), it's a return to our previous model. We'll sell Academy products to sustain the club.

I would also point everyone to read my good friend Martin Davie's extensive interview with Bill Kenyon in the latest Mudhutter fanzine...we were a selling club then, and we're a selling club now. It's stark how little has changed. I love to rib them but, after their administration, Bolton started getting some of their biggest crowds in a generation. Ours have gone backward, and we complain about every move the club/owner/manager makes. Our 9,000 stronghold does not support the sort of money we spent to get out of League One in 2021/22, and guess what? It didn't in 2015/16 and 2017/18 either. Until the club starts generating more of its own money, either through ticket sales or commercial income, we will have to do things differently from what we did in the past. We were a selling club in the Premier League as well. So much so that Steve Bruce had a temper tantrum and left for Sunderland. The football club has experienced two seismic financial shocks in three years, the kind some clubs can go a lifetime and not experience. It will take time for us to get back on our feet. A mid-table finish with clear progression on and off the pitch will suit me. I realise that's not a popular opinion, and I'll be derided as a happy clapper/club apologist/Danson sympathiser etc, but that's fine. I also understand how hard it must be to adjust the mindset. I'm approaching 40 at hurtling speed. It's a long time ago now, but I can remember the days pre-Whelan and the endless years spent in Division Two before reaching the soon-to-become Championship. The good times were never going to last forever, but it's not the end. It's just an adjustment. This football club has given each of us so much. Maybe instead of throwing our toys out of the pram on the internet, because the financial mistakes of previous regimes mean we have to sell our young talent, or we've made a conscious decision to not spend past our means anymore, we try to make sure our support is that bit more vociferous. So the golden boy departed for pastures new, no wins from three, and the fanbase in open revolt. If Latics ever needed a win, this weekend is probably it. I've a sneaking suspicion we may just manage it as well.