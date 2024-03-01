Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Rogers:

'Here we go again', I thought to myself on Saturday. Another game of two completely different halves, both of which were hardly inspiring. Cheltenham were there for the taking, but we couldn't seem to work out how to do it. Cue the inevitable keyboard warriors who suggested - among other things- that Shaun Maloney and his staff were, at best, technically inept. Although I automatically dismiss the ramblings of the empty vessels, it does start to sow the seeds of doubt just before a massive game. And make no bones about it, Tuesday was a massive game. Bolton fans might have pretended it wasn't such a big deal, but we all know the truth. And of course, Latics fans just wanted to beat Bolton - again. Truth be told, after Saturday's result, I would have happily taken a draw. But why did we doubt what was seemingly written in the stars? It’s obvious the result was 'Ianevattable' - sorry about that, I pinched it from someone else - but it is pretty apt. Because we seem to have them sussed. One common complaint I've heard from Bolton fans recently is most opposition teams seem to have worked out how to play them. And that’s how it looked again. Bolton were a slightly different team to last time because of the January signings, but anyone moaning about Shaun Maloney's technical capabilities should be made to watch this game over and over again. Although sometimes he's got it wrong this season, it was nothing short of a tactical masterclass. We know Shaun has one hand tied behind his back in regard to the make-up of the squad, but on Tuesday he played his hand beautifully. Josh Magennis and Callum McManaman probably only have 60 minutes maximum in their legs these days, and are more commonly used as impact players, but to use them from the start in order to take the sting out of an already-nervous Bolton side was inspirational. Callum in particular was fantastic, but it’s perhaps wrong to single out individuals on such a great night of teamwork. Everyone played their part - the players on the pitch, Shaun and his staff for the way they motivated and set up the team, and also the fans. What a great atmosphere they created. And I hope no-one dares to ever again question the motivation and team spirit of this group of players. This was typified by Martial Godo, who's had a few flat weeks after an amazing season. He came on and immediately seemed to be back to his old self, making jinking runs and tackling back really well. But it was at the final whistle he really showed how much it all meant. He was so happy he danced around the pitch, causing Ian Evatt to almost self-combust! And the way the Wigan players all ran to support Martial - and each other - spoke volumes. Just to remind those of you who may have been on another planet for the last 12 months, we started this season with no money, a transfer embargo, players leaving right, left and centre, and an eight-point deduction. What Shaun - helped by others - has done in such a short time has been downright miraculous. But in some quarters, it’s still not enough. Baffling isn’t it? Anyway, I'm not sure what time it was when we finally came away from the DW, but it was great to see everyone so happy. And that’s what it’s all about. When your team wins a local derby against the odds – whether they are in the Premier League or non-league – it means just a little bit more. We are still in the rebuilding process, and we may never see the Premier League again. But as long as we occasionally have nights like that, we will be okay. Onwards and upwards.

Martial Godo was heavily involved in the post-match scenes at the DW in midweek

Ed Bazeley:

Bolton Wanderers, it’s happened again! And in more than one way. Firstly, Stephen Humphrys scoring the winner for Wigan was reminiscent of the brace he scored in Horwich back in August during a cracking 4-0 drubbing. Then of course, Ian-Evattabley, the Bolton boss lost his (arguably seldom seen) composure in his post-match interview. The comment 'you shouldn’t be celebrating when you’re mid-table' is an extremely shallow argument at best, while it will be widely interpreted Evatt simply didn’t know what to say after watching his side fall to defeat against their local rivals once more. So many things about the derby were absolutely perfect for Latics. Even that melee between the two sides at the end perhaps shows how much it means to the lads, and it probably showed how bamboozled the Wanderers squad were. Sam Tickle’s sarcastic dive as the ball sailed harmlessly wide of his post not only convinced the away end the net was going to bulge, but also shows that, while he is one of Latics’ most prized assets in terms of footballing ability, he is also the sort of wind-up merchant who really gets this club. The DW Stadium has always been a good arena for Wigan-based music when it comes to the matchday soundtrack with Verve classics, and in more recent times top tracks by the Lathums being blasted through the soundsystem. But playing Wigan Pier classic 'Ozone Bounce' at the final whistle was an absolute masterstroke. Given Latics’ recent dominance over our rivals in recent years (10!), it is surprising that Tuesday marked the first time since 1987 we've done the double over them. Moving onto less emotional matters than winning the derby in itself, Shaun Maloney proved how good he really is by adopting a totally different playing style and picking up all three points. Essentially we gave Bolton a lot of respect and allowed them to dominate proceedings, before hitting them on the counter-attack, and it was a game-plan which was executed to an absolute tee. Special shout-out to Scott Smith, who had to play out of position at right-back, but who was absolutely fantastic. It is a win which takes us one more step to safety, but let’s not celebrate that too much, hey?

Colin Garner:

Okay, I'll admit I was wrong. After the game against Cheltenham, I genuinely thought we would struggle come Tuesday...WRONG! Okay, Tuesday wasn't the best of games, but who cares? We got the important three points against that lot. I was very impressed with Sam Tickle and Jason Kerr's performances, and oh how I dread the day Sam will leave. Let's be honest, it will come around, he's got some future ahead of him that lad. Back to reality, and time to think of the future for the club. We ain't going down, we ain't going up, we've got a cracking set of lads there. Come on Mr Danson, get them all tied up to new deals. Fleetwood this weekend, and how typical would it be of us to not get something after the Bolton result? Come on, you know we can see it happening, haha. A nice steady(ish) season now, and I've forgotten what that's like...but I quite like the sound of it! Hopefully three points off Fleetwood, but if not, it's not the end of the world. Good luck and safe travels to all who are going (if you managed to get a ticket). Up the Bolton-beating Tics!

Tony Moon:

We’re nothing special, sometimes, we’re a bit of a bore. It can be like watching a joke, that you know you’ve been told before. But we have a talent, a wonderful thing. Cos everyone listens when we start to sing, we’re so grateful and proud, and all we wanna do is sing it out loud…so we say: Thank you for the six points, they've come in really handy. But can you stop your manager waving his arms like Andy Pandy? Can we play you again next season, it’s so nice to have a guarantee, of these six points you see, and you’re so generous in this local der-bee, so we say: Thank you for the six points, and getting battered everywhere you’ve been.

Charlie Keegan: