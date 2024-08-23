Latics are aiming to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing defeat at Reading

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a difficult start to the campaign – on and off the field – and assess how the land lies with a week to go before the transfer deadline...

Matt Auffrey:

The start of our season went from ‘bad’ to ‘worse’ last weekend when a gutless 2-0 defeat at Reading exposed an even greater number of flaws within our struggling team. Our opponents controlled the match from the first kick to the final whistle and - if not for the exceptional play of Sam Tickle in goal - it could have easily stretched the scoreline to 4-0 or 5-0. As expected, the post-match response on social media was full of disgruntlement, and had some fans looking beyond the immediate issues on pitch, and questioning the long-term direction of the club. There’s no universally accepted way to respond to losing football matches. The gaffer and the owner have already reached the end of a very short lease for a small subsection of the fanbase. For others, there’s more than enough credit in the bank to forgive a few consecutive defeats. If there’s one thing the majority of us can agree upon, it’s that the start of this season has not gone according to plan. The primary cause for our shortcomings remains up for debate. Have pre-season injuries left our squad too short-handed to compete? Did we completely miss the boat with our summer recruitment and sign the wrong profile of player? Has Shaun Maloney gotten our tactics wrong more often than not through three matches? For large portions of the Charlton and Barnsley matches, we played like a decent team. So how did we get everything so wrong at Reading? The pressure will be turned up a notch for Maloney and the lads when Crawley makes the trip to the Brick for the first time since our first round FA Cup tie in November 2017. The West Sussex side have won their first three matches since making their grand return to the third tier, which represents quite the surprise considering they were the bookies’ favorites for relegation just a few weeks ago. With a trip to Birmingham looming next weekend, Saturday's fixture represents our best remaining opportunity for avoiding a winless month of August. A complete 90-minute performance would go a long way towards easing many of the fanbase's emerging concerns about our future. We need to show better composure in the final third, win more individual battles and second balls in the middle of the pitch, and avoid costly mistakes in our own defensive box. Three points on Saturday would also settle some of the lingering uneasiness surrounding Charlie Hughes’ recent departure, and the newer rumours of Sam Tickle being poached before the window closes. We know the squad will be reinforced to some degree over the next week. Striker continues to be the position of utmost priority. Hopefully, several players who haven’t featured yet - such as Toby Sibbick and Tyrese Francois - can work their way into the team soon and have a positive impact. The month of September presents a more palatable fixture list that could produce more encouraging results off the backs of a few personnel and tactical changes. There’s been little reason to celebrate, yet alone smile, over these first few weeks of the season. Let's remain optimistic Maloney can help the lads ‘flip the switch’, and have us play winning football again. Some 44 league matches and two cup competitions still remain. Plenty of favourable outcomes for this season are still in play. Keep the faith!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Fid:

There seems an air of negativity around the club recently. Only three weeks into the season, it seems to be doom and gloom, with sections of the fanbase criticising players we have signed, those we haven’t, and players who may or may not be leaving. Last season we operated without the ability to sign any players involving a fee, so we were left to exploit free transfers and the loan market. Buoying that squad were a group of highly, and arguably overpaid, senior professionals. As we moved forward, the club stated its aim to operate more sustainably as a club, as we lost £17.5million the previous season. This led to some difficult decisions, with negotiations for some of those players reaching the end of their contracts, and ultimately led to a number of departures. As we move into this transitional period, we look to spend within our means to avoid the turmoil of the previous few years. The aim is also to promote more youth development, supported once again through the loan market, and a small number of senior professionals. Building the squad again will take time, but promoting younger players - if successful - is a double-edged sword. If successful, those players garner attention from elsewhere. We can’t control that, and it should be seen as a sign of success. Rumours fly about stating spurious figures but, regardless, the club will always do what is best. We’ll never be party to the terms or reason for any sale, and any add-ons that may or may not be negotiated, but we should be confident in the knowledge the investment will help to secure the club's future. This doesn’t mean supporters can’t have their opinions, but they need to be tempered with realism, and the understanding that players will come and go, so the club may remain for future generations. We need to be mindful that the days of buying our way to the league title are no more, and we should reset our expectations of our position in the natural order in this new normal. Does this mean we shouldn’t be ambitious? No. But we need to be realistic about time frames. We have a new team playing together, with several new signings out injured, and things will take time to settle. Leagues aren’t won in August, but arguably mid-table this season can be seen as progress, as we have a full reset. I’m sure the club would admit they haven’t got everything spot on, but last season as a fanbase we operated a siege mentality, as if the world was against us. This year we just look to pick holes in every decision the club makes. This may just be a small and vocal majority, but let’s provide some support and positivity and see where that takes us. Ultimately, while there are challenges ahead, this transitional period offers an opportunity for growth and renewal. The club's commitment to financial sustainability, youth development, and careful squad building lays a solid foundation for the future. By rallying together as a supportive fanbase, we can foster a positive environment that will help our players thrive and ensure long-term success. Let's embrace this journey with optimism, knowing that - with patience and unity - brighter days are ahead for our beloved club.

Primary Stu:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, just over a week into the season and in true Latics fan style everyone seems to have gone into meltdown after a couple of defeats, the inevitable sale of Charlie Hughes, and perceived lack of signings. And of course it was all triggered by our esteemed editor heading off on his well deserved hols! The boy pretty much nailed it when he said ‘we play loads of good stuff but never quite get it to a forward in the box’ or to be more precise ‘why’s the forward not flying in there? It would be a tap in?’ That’s become our DNA in some ways, by playing chunks of great passing triangles, breaking a line but then having no end product. One goal in three games - and that a penalty - doesn’t bode well. It seems clear that, as good as the young lads may be, they need an experienced role model to support them and help them along. And as much as we played some good stuff against Charlton, it felt like we were completely outplayed and overrun in the second half against Barnsley and at Reading. The midfield duo/ trio can certainly pass, but again seem to lack a bit of know-how when we are under pressure. Again, that role of an experienced pro would be able to slow it down, break up play, and provide guidance. Although we are in the sustainable business model, the fact is that such a group of kids, most playing their first or second season, need a level of experience to guide them through. The problem seems to be our experience is in the form of wingers and centre-backs, while the spine of the team beyond Jason Kerr and Will Amison is made up of youngsters. As much as the likes of Josh Magennis came under fire from many fans last year, his mentoring role was clearly invaluable in supporting the new generation. The question then remains: Have we the ability/finance to bring in a couple of elements of experience that will help our undoubtedly talented young players reach their potential. A certain Max Power was released by his Saudi club last week, and the Twitter universe immediately became a war of 'should we or shouldn’t we bring him home’. In my view, he is the exact type of midfield character we need. An organiser who will demand from others and know how to change the tempo of a game when it starts going against us. Can we afford him? Would he come? Have people actually realised what Max brought to the club? In reality, it’s those midfield characteristics we need. Whether that’s through a former player or someone else, it feels like those youngsters need some support. Either way, we’ll be there Saturday cheering the lads on.Up the Tics!