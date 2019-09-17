Patience is what we need insists Wigan Athletic skipper Morsy

Skipper Sam Morsy says the 2-2 draw at Hull last weekend was further proof of things coming good for Wigan Athletic.

Latics fought back to pick up a point at the KCOM Stadium, which helped to move them out of the bottom three after the seventh round of fixtures.

And the Egypt international says Latics are looking up the table rather than down.

“We’ve had a really good few weeks – a really good few weeks,” he told the Wigan Post.

“The group’s together, and it always has been.

“We’ve got so many new players that – and I know it’s a cliche – it is going to take time.

“I know some fans will be sick of hearing stuff like that, about it taking time, but it’s true.

“And when we get fully up and running, we’ll be all right this season.”

Meanwhile Paul Cook was an interested observer at Euxton yesterday as USA Under-23 international defender Lucas Pos took another step towards earning a contract with Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old centre-back – who was born in Califiornia but has Swiss citizenship – played the full 90 minutes of the Development Squad’s 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Pos is looking for a club after parting company with Lausanne Sports, and has been training with Latics with a view to winning a deal.

He was partnered by Cedric Kipre at the heart of the Latics defence, in a very strong rearguard that also included Dujon Sterling and Kal Naismith, in front of Jamie Jones.

Naismith scored both goals for Latics, with two cracking headers from Lee Evans set-pieces, the first a corner and the second a free-kick.

Also getting a run-outsfor Latics was Lewis Macleod, who started the first two Championship games of the campaign but hasn’t been sighted since.

Striker Joe Piggott – who has been out on loan st Stockport County – ploughed the lone furrow up top and almost scored.