Paul Cook hails spirit of Wigan Athletic squad

Paul Cook reckoned Wigan Athletic’s against-all-odds 2-1 victory at promotion-chasing Leeds proved the character in the squad.

Latics recovered from the 14th-minute sending-off of Cedric Kipre – and going behind to Patrick Bamford’s opening goal three minutes later – with remarkable spirit to record their first away win since August 22.

Gavin Massey levelled moments before the break, before putting Latics ahead just after the hour mark.

Despite being a man down, Latics continued to press and Reece James hit the bar with a brilliant free-kick, before being brought down in the box for a ‘penalty’ that wasn’t given.

The result leaves Latics five points above the drop zone, with three games left.

And on the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Norwich, Cook could not hide his satisfaction.

“Great credit to the players...the last two games have epitomised the spirit they have,” he said. “Some people might not have thought we’d get anything out of Norwich or Leeds.

“But to get four points out of six, the players deserve so much credit.”

Cook was delighted with the way Latics dealt with Kipre’s controversial red.

“My initial reaction is I don’t think it was a penalty,” assessed Cook. “When you have such strong home support as Leeds have...referees have to get decisions 100 per cent right. To send someone off so early in the game is a big call.”