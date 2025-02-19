Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Crawley Town v Wigan Athletic - '...so much onus on him now but is more than capable...'
Published 19th Feb 2025, 03:39 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 at Crawley Town on Tuesday night and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
No chance with the goal, and otherwise had very little work to do Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Defensive switch-off in the second period very nearly led to a second Crawley goal, although almost assisted a winner for Taylor only for the flag to go up Photo: Bernard Platt
3. WILL AIMSON: 7
Restored to the backline for the ill Carragher and justified his selection with a solid display Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Came up with a couple of important blocks in the first half as Crawley pressed Photo: Bernard Platt
