Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...looked increasingly frustrated before he was substituted...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Mansfield Town in midweek and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

One of the more comfortable of his clean sheets this term, with Mansfield not really threatening his goal for all their pressing

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

One of the more comfortable of his clean sheets this term, with Mansfield not really threatening his goal for all their pressing Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Recalled after missing three matches - and losing three kilos - due to a virus, and not his usual self...but understandably so

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 5

Recalled after missing three matches - and losing three kilos - due to a virus, and not his usual self...but understandably so Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Perhaps fortunate to get away with a slip in the second period but epitomised the bodies-on-the-line effort

3. WILL AIMSON: 6

Perhaps fortunate to get away with a slip in the second period but epitomised the bodies-on-the-line effort Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Superb clearance in the first half when facing the wrong way under his own bar, and also volleyed wide from a Darcy corner

4. JASON KERR: 7

Superb clearance in the first half when facing the wrong way under his own bar, and also volleyed wide from a Darcy corner Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice