Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...looked increasingly frustrated before he was substituted...’
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Mansfield Town in midweek and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
One of the more comfortable of his clean sheets this term, with Mansfield not really threatening his goal for all their pressing Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 5
Recalled after missing three matches - and losing three kilos - due to a virus, and not his usual self...but understandably so Photo: Bernard Platt
3. WILL AIMSON: 6
Perhaps fortunate to get away with a slip in the second period but epitomised the bodies-on-the-line effort Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Superb clearance in the first half when facing the wrong way under his own bar, and also volleyed wide from a Darcy corner Photo: Bernard Platt
