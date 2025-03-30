Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Barnsley - ‘... looks a real addition to the attack...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Mar 2025, 21:31 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 21:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Barnsley at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Won't be happy about being beaten by the free-kick but brilliant save late on kept it at 1-1, and got Latics moving with noticeably faster distribution

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Latics' newest international and settled back into the backline - in a new formation - with ease

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8

Can consider himself so, so lucky to have escaped what looked a clear red card for hauling down Humphrys late on - which might have affected the result

3. JASON KERR: 6

Came flying out of the backline and totally missed the ball which caused the incident which led to Kerr bringing down Humphrys

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

