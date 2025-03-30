Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Barnsley - ‘... looks a real addition to the attack...’
Published 30th Mar 2025, 21:31 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 21:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Barnsley at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Won't be happy about being beaten by the free-kick but brilliant save late on kept it at 1-1, and got Latics moving with noticeably faster distribution Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Latics' newest international and settled back into the backline - in a new formation - with ease Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Can consider himself so, so lucky to have escaped what looked a clear red card for hauling down Humphrys late on - which might have affected the result Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Came flying out of the backline and totally missed the ball which caused the incident which led to Kerr bringing down Humphrys Photo: Bernard Platt
