Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United - ‘...leaves literally everything out there...’
Published 8th Mar 2025, 20:16 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Cambridge United 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Fantastic save in the first half to prevent Cambridge taking the lead, and now has 14 clean sheets in the league this season - the third best record in the third tier Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Back to his best after difficult night at Mansfield, and could easily have had an assist in the first half with a brilliant cross that just eluded Taylor Photo: Bernard Platt
3. WILL AIMSON: 7
A couple of massive blocks helped to keep the visitors at bay in the second half Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Continuing his fine form, mopped up a couple of dangerous situations with composure Photo: Bernard Platt
