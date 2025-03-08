Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United - ‘...leaves literally everything out there...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Mar 2025, 20:16 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Cambridge United 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Fantastic save in the first half to prevent Cambridge taking the lead, and now has 14 clean sheets in the league this season - the third best record in the third tier

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Fantastic save in the first half to prevent Cambridge taking the lead, and now has 14 clean sheets in the league this season - the third best record in the third tier

Back to his best after difficult night at Mansfield, and could easily have had an assist in the first half with a brilliant cross that just eluded Taylor

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Back to his best after difficult night at Mansfield, and could easily have had an assist in the first half with a brilliant cross that just eluded Taylor

A couple of massive blocks helped to keep the visitors at bay in the second half

3. WILL AIMSON: 7

A couple of massive blocks helped to keep the visitors at bay in the second half

Continuing his fine form, mopped up a couple of dangerous situations with composure

4. JASON KERR: 7

Continuing his fine form, mopped up a couple of dangerous situations with composure

