Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town - '...already becoming a fans favourite...'
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 18:04 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday night and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have a great deal to do other than the goal as the defence held firm in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 9
Undoubtedly his best game for Latics, involved in both goals and defended solidly at the other end Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Couldn't get close enough to Charles in the lead-up to the Huddersfield goal but led from the front as ever Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
In the right place at the right time to clear off the line at the end of the first half, although lost Marshall for the Town goal Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.