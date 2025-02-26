Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town - '...already becoming a fans favourite...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 18:04 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday night and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Didn't have a great deal to do other than the goal as the defence held firm in front of him

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Didn't have a great deal to do other than the goal as the defence held firm in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Undoubtedly his best game for Latics, involved in both goals and defended solidly at the other end

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 9

Undoubtedly his best game for Latics, involved in both goals and defended solidly at the other end Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Couldn't get close enough to Charles in the lead-up to the Huddersfield goal but led from the front as ever

3. JASON KERR: 7

Couldn't get close enough to Charles in the lead-up to the Huddersfield goal but led from the front as ever Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
In the right place at the right time to clear off the line at the end of the first half, although lost Marshall for the Town goal

4. WILL AIMSON: 8

In the right place at the right time to clear off the line at the end of the first half, although lost Marshall for the Town goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice