Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City - ‘Strong in the tackle and got forward at every opportunity...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 20:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were held to a 1-1 by Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Didn't have a great deal to do, but came up with a brilliant penalty save and desperately unlucky to see the ball end up in the net anyway - and deny him another deserved clean sheet

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Didn't have a great deal to do, but came up with a brilliant penalty save and desperately unlucky to see the ball end up in the net anyway - and deny him another deserved clean sheet

Didn't do a lot wrong after a couple of indifferent recent displays

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Didn't do a lot wrong after a couple of indifferent recent displays

Led the backline well but conceded the late penalty that two precious points slip away - which he will learn from

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Led the backline well but conceded the late penalty that two precious points slip away - which he will learn from

Solid game at the back, won everything in the air, and sadly we'll never know if he would have been able to clear off the line had an offside Lincoln player not prevented him

4. JASON KERR: 7

Solid game at the back, won everything in the air, and sadly we'll never know if he would have been able to clear off the line had an offside Lincoln player not prevented him

