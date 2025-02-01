Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City - ‘Strong in the tackle and got forward at every opportunity...'
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 20:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were held to a 1-1 by Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
Scores on the doors!
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Didn't have a great deal to do, but came up with a brilliant penalty save and desperately unlucky to see the ball end up in the net anyway - and deny him another deserved clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.