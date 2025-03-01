Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Reading - '...already becoming a fans favourite...'
Published 1st Mar 2025, 21:59 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at home to Reading on Saturday and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 9
Made several outstanding saves, without which the game would have been done and dusted before half-time Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Decent showing albeit he was pushed back more than he would have liked Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Rock solid at the back and popped up with a big goal at the other end with a clever header Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 5
Didn't look totally at ease and got away with giving the ball away in dangerous areas Photo: Bernard Platt
