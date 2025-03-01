Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Reading - '...already becoming a fans favourite...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Mar 2025, 21:59 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at home to Reading on Saturday and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Made several outstanding saves, without which the game would have been done and dusted before half-time

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

Made several outstanding saves, without which the game would have been done and dusted before half-time Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Decent showing albeit he was pushed back more than he would have liked

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Decent showing albeit he was pushed back more than he would have liked Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Rock solid at the back and popped up with a big goal at the other end with a clever header

3. JASON KERR: 8

Rock solid at the back and popped up with a big goal at the other end with a clever header Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Didn't look totally at ease and got away with giving the ball away in dangerous areas

4. WILL AIMSON: 5

Didn't look totally at ease and got away with giving the ball away in dangerous areas Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Reading
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice