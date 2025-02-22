Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wycombe Wanderers v Wigan Athletic - '...no frills about his display but very effective...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 19:55 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 13:59 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and delivers his report card.

Despite being hampered by huge strapping on his right knee, made three important saves in a game of very few chances

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Despite being hampered by huge strapping on his right knee, made three important saves in a game of very few chances Photo: Bernard Platt

Again didn't look totally at home but will hopefully gain confidence from the clean sheet

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Again didn't look totally at home but will hopefully gain confidence from the clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Literally put his body on the line to prevent the Chairboys breaking through

3. WILL AIMSON: 8

Literally put his body on the line to prevent the Chairboys breaking through Photo: Bernard Platt

In the right place at the right time to keep a lid on the division's most potent attack, even went on a mazy dribble late on to win a corner

4. JASON KERR: 8

In the right place at the right time to keep a lid on the division's most potent attack, even went on a mazy dribble late on to win a corner Photo: Bernard Platt

