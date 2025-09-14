Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Scores on the doors!

Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Doncaster Rovers - 'Got into some other good positions that might have reaped more rewards'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that hammered Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Had very little to do but made an important save in the closing stages to preserve his clean sheet

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Had very little to do but made an important save in the closing stages to preserve his clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Slotted into the backline following the withdrawal of Kerr and didn't put a foot wrong

2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 7

Slotted into the backline following the withdrawal of Kerr and didn't put a foot wrong Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Skipper for the day and led from the front

3. WILL AIMSON: 7

Skipper for the day and led from the front Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Another accomplished display, and saw a first-half header tipped over the bar

4. MORGAN FOX: 7

Another accomplished display, and saw a first-half header tipped over the bar Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster Rovers
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice