Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Doncaster Rovers - 'Got into some other good positions that might have reaped more rewards'
Published 14th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that hammered Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Had very little to do but made an important save in the closing stages to preserve his clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 7
Slotted into the backline following the withdrawal of Kerr and didn't put a foot wrong Photo: Bernard Platt
3. WILL AIMSON: 7
Skipper for the day and led from the front Photo: Bernard Platt
4. MORGAN FOX: 7
Another accomplished display, and saw a first-half header tipped over the bar Photo: Bernard Platt