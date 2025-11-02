Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Hemel Hempstead - 'Man most responsible for Latics being in the hat for round two'
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 16:00 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that required extra-time and then penalties to see off Hemel Hempstead in the FA Cup first round and delivers his report card.
Scores on the doors!
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Crucial saves in the first half, second period, extra time and then - decisively - in the penalty shoot-out. Only beaten by a hugely debatable spot-kick in the 90, and man most responsible for Latics being in the hat for round two Photo: Bernard Platt