Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Hemel Hempstead - 'Man most responsible for Latics being in the hat for round two'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 16:00 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that required extra-time and then penalties to see off Hemel Hempstead in the FA Cup first round and delivers his report card.

Crucial saves in the first half, second period, extra time and then - decisively - in the penalty shoot-out. Only beaten by a hugely debatable spot-kick in the 90, and man most responsible for Latics being in the hat for round two

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Photo: Bernard Platt

Another 70 minutes in the tank and great to see him back after 10 weeks out

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6

Photo: Bernard Platt

Huge block in regular time, and stepped up to convert the second penalty

3. JASON KERR: 7

Photo: Bernard Platt

Lucky to get away with a massive mistake early doors that he himself rectified, slotted home the winning spot-kick

4. MORGAN FOX: 6

Photo: Bernard Platt

