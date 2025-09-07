Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Lincoln City - 'Arguably his best game for Latics'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Sep 2025, 20:11 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank and delivers his report card.

No chance with either goal, made a great save at the end, as well as laying on the opening goal for Mullin with a sensational clearance on his 100th league appearance

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

No chance with either goal, made a great save at the end, as well as laying on the opening goal for Mullin with a sensational clearance on his 100th league appearance Photo: Bernard Platt

In the right place at the right time in the dying seconds to secure Latics' point with a superb goalline save, which capped a fine display

2. WILL AIMSON: 8

In the right place at the right time in the dying seconds to secure Latics' point with a superb goalline save, which capped a fine display Photo: Bernard Platt

Decent display by the skipper

3. JASON KERR: 7

Decent display by the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt

Has settled into the side with the minimum of fuss

4. MORGAN FOX: 7

Has settled into the side with the minimum of fuss Photo: Bernard Platt

