Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Lincoln City - 'Arguably his best game for Latics'
Published 7th Sep 2025, 20:11 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
No chance with either goal, made a great save at the end, as well as laying on the opening goal for Mullin with a sensational clearance on his 100th league appearance Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WILL AIMSON: 8
In the right place at the right time in the dying seconds to secure Latics' point with a superb goalline save, which capped a fine display Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Decent display by the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt
4. MORGAN FOX: 7
Has settled into the side with the minimum of fuss Photo: Bernard Platt