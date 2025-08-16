Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Peterborough United - 'Already a firm favourite with the Wigan fans'
Published 16th Aug 2025, 20:06 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 20:10 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Peterborough United 2-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Was a spectator for almost all of the game but there when his side needed him at the end to secure a valuable clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WILL AIMSON: 6
First outing of the season after suspension and showed he was at it from the off with a vital interception as Posh broke Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Led from the front and doubled the Latics lead with a clever header just before the half-hour mark Photo: Bernard Platt
4. MORGAN FOX: 6
Understandably a little rusty but given a nice gentle debut by a toothless Posh attack Photo: Bernard Platt