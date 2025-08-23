Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Scores on the doors!

Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Rotherham United - 'Just a really good footballer who Latics have to keep fit'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 20:09 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 20:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Made important saves in both halves to keep Rotherham out, no chance with either goal

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Made important saves in both halves to keep Rotherham out, no chance with either goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Turned far too easily in the lead-up to Rotherham's second goal

2. WILL AIMSON: 5

Turned far too easily in the lead-up to Rotherham's second goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Rotherham's first goal took a very unfortunate touch off him that beat Tickle, otherwise solid display

3. JASON KERR: 6

Rotherham's first goal took a very unfortunate touch off him that beat Tickle, otherwise solid display Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Couldn't prevent his man, Sherif, sliding home Rotherham's second but almost scored a brilliant chip at the end

4. MORGAN FOX: 6

Couldn't prevent his man, Sherif, sliding home Rotherham's second but almost scored a brilliant chip at the end Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Rotherham UnitedNew York Stadium
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice