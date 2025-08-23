Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Rotherham United - 'Just a really good footballer who Latics have to keep fit'
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 20:09 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 20:35 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Made important saves in both halves to keep Rotherham out, no chance with either goal Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WILL AIMSON: 5
Turned far too easily in the lead-up to Rotherham's second goal Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Rotherham's first goal took a very unfortunate touch off him that beat Tickle, otherwise solid display Photo: Bernard Platt
4. MORGAN FOX: 6
Couldn't prevent his man, Sherif, sliding home Rotherham's second but almost scored a brilliant chip at the end Photo: Bernard Platt