Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Salford City - 'Put down a real marker for inclusion'
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 23:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 23:48 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at home against Salford City in the Vertu Trophy and delivers his report card.
1. TOM WATSON: 6
Couple of very timely interventions early on but distribution might have been better Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JENSEN WEIR: 6
Showed mental strength to bounce back from Rotherham and stood up in an unfamiliar position Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JACK ROGERS: 8
Did not look out of place at first-team level and put down a real marker for inclusion Photo: Bernard Platt
4. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 5
Again stepping in out of position but unable to assert his seniority Photo: Bernard Platt