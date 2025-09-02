Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Salford City - 'Put down a real marker for inclusion'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 23:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 23:48 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at home against Salford City in the Vertu Trophy and delivers his report card.

Couple of very timely interventions early on but distribution might have been better

1. TOM WATSON: 6

Photo Sales
Showed mental strength to bounce back from Rotherham and stood up in an unfamiliar position

2. JENSEN WEIR: 6

Photo Sales
Did not look out of place at first-team level and put down a real marker for inclusion

3. JACK ROGERS: 8

Photo Sales
Again stepping in out of position but unable to assert his seniority

4. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 5

Photo Sales
