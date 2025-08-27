Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Stockport County - 'Standing ovation on his substitution showed what the crowd thought’
Published 27th Aug 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 20:19 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Stockport County 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Will not have picked up an easier clean sheet in his career Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WILL AIMSON: 6
Little to do Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Cigar out time for the majority Photo: Bernard Platt
4. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6
Good to get Leyton Orient out of his system Photo: Bernard Platt