Paul Kendrick's Wigan Athletic player ratings v Stockport County - 'Standing ovation on his substitution showed what the crowd thought’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Aug 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 20:19 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Stockport County 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Will not have picked up an easier clean sheet in his career

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Will not have picked up an easier clean sheet in his career Photo: Bernard Platt

Little to do

2. WILL AIMSON: 6

Little to do Photo: Bernard Platt

Cigar out time for the majority

3. JASON KERR: 6

Cigar out time for the majority Photo: Bernard Platt

Good to get Leyton Orient out of his system

4. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6

Good to get Leyton Orient out of his system Photo: Bernard Platt

