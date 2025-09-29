Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic striker Paul Mullin says he is hopeful of a swift return to action after he hobbled off the pitch during Saturday's defeat to Cardiff.

The incident occurred midway through the first half when Mullin attempted to jump for the ball, only to be caught awkwardly by a Cardiff defender.

“It's a bit early to tell, but hopefully, everything goes alright this week, and it'll be fine,” Mullin said after the game.

“But who knows? Just as I pushed off to jump, he sort of stood on the inside of my ankle and sent it over one way as I was trying to go the other.

"It’s a bit of a roll on the ankle, but we'll see how it recovers over the next few days – hopefully, I'll be alright.”

The striker wasn't able to remain on the pitch, being replaced by Dara Costelloe. He told the Latics coaching staff he was able to continue, but it was clear he was only going to make matters worse.

The injury will be a concern for manager Ryan Lowe as Wigan prepare for Saturday’s clash at Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Trevitt also limped off in the second half.

There were at least some positives to take from the Cardiff match, with captain Jason Kerr making his return after injury and Christian Saydee featuring again following suspension.

“It was a big boost today going into the game having them back,” Mullin said.

“Sadly, it didn’t reflect in the result, but they're two really important players for us, and throughout the season we'll get to see that a lot more.”

With no midweek game, Mullin will use the coming days to focus on his recovery and give himself the best chance of being fit for Saturday’s match – a fixture against a Plymouth side managed by his current boss until last year.