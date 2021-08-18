Plan to make DW Stadium seats blue and white

Talal Al Hammad at the DW Stadium on Saturday

The 25,000-capacity ground has had red and blue seats since opening in 1999. Talal revealed his intention to change the colours while making a plea for fans of the League One outfit and the Wigan Warriors to show greater unity.

He said: “This is such a small town, and we have football fans and rugby fans. The success of the Latics and the Warriors – and I want you to please mention this – means we have two great clubs here.

“And any success for anybody representing the town – and I include all athletes in this – is fantastic for our people.

“You have to be united... it is easier to be united than not.

“If fans of one club were to attend matches of the other, that makes it so much easier for everyone. This will remain the football club’s stadium, though.