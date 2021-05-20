'Play without fear', Wigan Athletic starlets told ahead of final

The all-conquering Latics Under-18 side

That's the message from boss Kieran Driscoll, who wants his players to 'play without fear' - and add the icing to the cake of an already memorable campaign.

"We have complete belief," said Driscoll, whose side booked their place in the showpiece by beating Ipswich last weekend after extra time in the northern final at Christopher Park.

"We've got a really talented squad of players who have a real positive attitude, and they always overcome any tasks and hurdles that are thrown in front of them.

“We're not going there to make up the numbers and be the opposition.

"We're going there with full belief we can take the game to them, get on top in each area, and go and win the game."

The Latics players will be at a disadvantage as they take to the field at the Valley - the home ground of their opponents.

But Driscoll wants them to do justice to the talent in the squad that has got them this far.

"It's a great opportunity to go and test ourselves against the best team in the South Division, at a fantastic venue at the Valley," he added.

"It's a really tough test, but we are going to have to remember that we are a really good side as well.

"We are going to go there and play without fear, and believe that we can go and be the better side, and outperform them on the day.

"We want our players to play with a smile on their faces, that's the main thing.

"They are in a really privileged position to go and compete in a national final, and the lads have got to go out there and enjoy it."

The game kicks off at 6pm, and will be live streamed on Charlton's YouTube channel.