Boss Shaun Maloney had made it no secret he was keen to hold on to the 34-year-old Irishman, who swept the board for player of the year.

And McClean - who is in line to win his 100th cap for his country in the forthcoming Euro qualifiers - has put pen to paper on an extension.

Latics are hoping Max Power and Jamie Jones will still be here with James McClean next season, although Tendayi Darikwa is definitely leaving

McClean skipped Latics on the final day of the campaign against Rotherham, and it remains to be seen whether he will hold on to the armband.

It's been confirmed Tendayi Darikwa - first choice for the armband over the last couple of years - will be moving on after two and a half years at the club.

The Zimbabwe international heads the list of departures after Latics released their retained list on Tuesday afternoon.

Also leaving the club this summer are Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards, in addition to loan players Omar Rekik, Martin Kelly, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiéhi, Danel Sinani and Ashley Fletcher.

Latics remain in talks with vice-captain Max Power and club captain Jamie Jones, with boss Maloney hoping to keep hold of them for the rebuild in League One.

Contracted players for 2023/2024: Ben Amos, Thelo Aasgaard, Charlie Hughes, Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones, Will Keane, Jason Kerr, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, James McClean, Jamie McGrath, Tom Naylor, Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Anthony Scully, Graeme Shinnie, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Charlie Wyke.

Contracted Under-21 players for 2023/2024: Baba Adeeko, James Carragher, Matthew Corran, Harry McHugh, Kai Payne, Jack Reilly, Scott Smith, Josh Stones, Chris Sze, Sam Tickle, Matthew Wonnacott.

Option year triggered: Joe Adams, Luke Brennan, Youssef Chentouf, Ethan Mitchell, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Abdi Sharif, Tom Watson.