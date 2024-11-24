Player ratings - Barnsley v Wigan Athletic - Rare '9' on the board as Will Aims high!
Published 24th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 15:26 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Exemplary handling on in awful conditions for a goalkeeper, and raced off his line in the first half to prevent a Sessegnon error leading to the all-important opening goal Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
Had a scare when he didn't see Davis Keillor-Dunn running through and got away with a possible tug in the box, but otherwise accomplished display Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Handled everything thrown his way by Barnsley's attack Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 9
Imperious display capped by a couple of magnificent blocks that were the difference between three points and possibly none Photo: Bernard Platt
