Player ratings - Blackpool v Wigan Athletic - Couple of 8s but Tics shoot themselves in the foot
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Blackpool in front of the Sky cameras on Monday night and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V BLACKPOOL
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Didn't have a great deal to do apart from the own goals which left him powerless, but cleared his lines confidently as the crosses flew in Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CALVIN RAMSAY: 6
Retained his spot after a promising cameo against Mansfield, and justified his selection until cramp led to his substitution Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 6
Won't want to see the incident in first-half stoppage-time that allowed Blackpool a lifeline again Photo: Bernard Platt