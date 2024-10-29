Player ratings - Blackpool v Wigan Athletic - Couple of 8s but Tics shoot themselves in the foot

By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Blackpool in front of the Sky cameras on Monday night and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V BLACKPOOL

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Didn't have a great deal to do apart from the own goals which left him powerless, but cleared his lines confidently as the crosses flew in

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

Didn't have a great deal to do apart from the own goals which left him powerless, but cleared his lines confidently as the crosses flew in Photo: Bernard Platt

Retained his spot after a promising cameo against Mansfield, and justified his selection until cramp led to his substitution

3. CALVIN RAMSAY: 6

Retained his spot after a promising cameo against Mansfield, and justified his selection until cramp led to his substitution Photo: Bernard Platt

Won't want to see the incident in first-half stoppage-time that allowed Blackpool a lifeline again

4. JASON KERR: 6

Won't want to see the incident in first-half stoppage-time that allowed Blackpool a lifeline again Photo: Bernard Platt

