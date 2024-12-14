Player ratings - Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic - 'Must love playing in Horwich'...Paul Kendrick's derby-day ratings
Published 14th Dec 2024, 19:36 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 21:11 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat near-neighbours Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Must love playing in Horwich...another clean sheet on the ground where he made his England Under-21 debut and, again, very little to do Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
Another lung-busting effort down the right-hand side, getting forward to supporting his winger at every opportunity Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Captain's display, won everything in the air and used the ball well Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
Clearly enjoyed his return to Bolton, judging by the celebrations at the end! Photo: Bernard Platt
