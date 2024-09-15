Player ratings - Bristol Rovers v Wigan Athletic - Couple of 9s as four-midable Tics pump Pirates

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:32 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 16:07 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that battered Bristol Rovers 4-0 on their own pitch and delivers his report card.

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V BRISTOL ROVERS

Scores on the doors!

Has not had a more comfortable afternoon during his short career, literally nothing to do

2. SAM TICKLE: 6

Has not had a more comfortable afternoon during his short career, literally nothing to do

Rovers rarely threatened down his side but competed well

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6

Rovers rarely threatened down his side but competed well

Made his presence felt in the opposition area at corners, leading to goal joy

4. JASON KERR: 7

Made his presence felt in the opposition area at corners, leading to goal joy

