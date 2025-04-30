Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic - ‘...Recovered from a couple of early shakes to justify his selection...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:03 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium and delivers his report card.

Another string of fantastic saves that enabled Latics to remain in the game and steal a point at the death

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Another string of fantastic saves that enabled Latics to remain in the game and steal a point at the death Photo: Bernard Platt

Very proud night for him and his family and would not be a surprise to see the armband on him - in a full-time capacity - in the coming years

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Very proud night for him and his family and would not be a surprise to see the armband on him - in a full-time capacity - in the coming years Photo: Bernard Platt

Rare chance to show what he can do under the new manager and recovered from a couple of early shakes to justify his selection

3. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Rare chance to show what he can do under the new manager and recovered from a couple of early shakes to justify his selection Photo: Bernard Platt

Relished the chance to go head-to-head with his former Bolton team-mate Bodvarsson and showing up well in the left-sided role

4. WILL AIMSON: 7

Relished the chance to go head-to-head with his former Bolton team-mate Bodvarsson and showing up well in the left-sided role Photo: Bernard Platt

