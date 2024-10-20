Football Player ratings - Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic - Plenty of 3s and 4s as Latics put in 'worst performance under Maloney' Published 20th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST Updated 20th Oct 2024, 14:10 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at Cambridge United and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Saw his attempts to secure a club-record-equalling eighth clean sheet in a row ended inside five minutes, unlucky to see the second goal go in off the back of his head
By far the toughest examination of his senior career to date, replaced at half-time but will learn plenty from the challenging experience
Totally uncharacteristic performance from the skipper, didn't look himself from the off, given a torrid time by the United strikers, gave the ball away on multiple occasions - one should have led to another goal
First below-par display since joining in the summer from Exeter
