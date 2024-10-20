Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic - Plenty of 3s and 4s as Latics put in 'worst performance under Maloney'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 14:10 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at Cambridge United and delivers his report card.

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Saw his attempts to secure a club-record-equalling eighth clean sheet in a row ended inside five minutes, unlucky to see the second goal go in off the back of his head Photo: Bernard Platt

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 4

By far the toughest examination of his senior career to date, replaced at half-time but will learn plenty from the challenging experience Photo: Bernard Platt

3. JASON KERR: 3

Totally uncharacteristic performance from the skipper, didn't look himself from the off, given a torrid time by the United strikers, gave the ball away on multiple occasions - one should have led to another goal Photo: Bernard Platt

4. WILL AIMSON: 4

First below-par display since joining in the summer from Exeter Photo: Bernard Platt

