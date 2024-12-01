Player ratings - Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic - Supersub pips 'usual suspects' to star man gong
Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:31 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-1 at Cambridge United after extra-time to advance to round three of the FA Cup and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Once again there when his team needed him to make three brilliant saves to keep Latics in the competition Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 8
Another hugely encouraging display pushing on from right-back, looking an even better signing with every passing week Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Solid display and tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Switched off for the Cambridge goal - which left manager Maloney 'furious' - as a deep goal-kick was flicked on to the scorer with far too much ease Photo: Bernard Platt
