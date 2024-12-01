Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic - Supersub pips 'usual suspects' to star man gong

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:31 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-1 at Cambridge United after extra-time to advance to round three of the FA Cup and delivers his report card.

Once again there when his team needed him to make three brilliant saves to keep Latics in the competition

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Once again there when his team needed him to make three brilliant saves to keep Latics in the competition Photo: Bernard Platt

Another hugely encouraging display pushing on from right-back, looking an even better signing with every passing week

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 8

Another hugely encouraging display pushing on from right-back, looking an even better signing with every passing week Photo: Bernard Platt

Solid display and tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible

3. JASON KERR: 7

Solid display and tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible Photo: Bernard Platt

Switched off for the Cambridge goal - which left manager Maloney 'furious' - as a deep goal-kick was flicked on to the scorer with far too much ease

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

Switched off for the Cambridge goal - which left manager Maloney 'furious' - as a deep goal-kick was flicked on to the scorer with far too much ease Photo: Bernard Platt

