Player ratings - Carlisle United v Wigan Athletic - A perfect '10' leads the way!
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-0 at Carlisle United in the first round of the FA Cup and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 10
Produced two contenders for save of the season in the space of a couple of minutes as Carlisle threw everything at an equaliser. Incredible stuff from an incredible goalkeeper Photo: Bernard Platt
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6
Lucky to walk away from a sickening first-half collision that saw the home side reduced to 10 men, dropped into the midfield at every opportunity but unable to find an opening Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Didn't look altogether comfortable as Carlisle sent cross after cross into the box in the first half Photo: Bernard Platt
4. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Drafted into the side in place of Will Aimson, and did okay without really staking a claim for a regular start Photo: Bernard Platt