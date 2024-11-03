Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Scores on the doors!

Player ratings - Carlisle United v Wigan Athletic - A perfect '10' leads the way!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-0 at Carlisle United in the first round of the FA Cup and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Produced two contenders for save of the season in the space of a couple of minutes as Carlisle threw everything at an equaliser. Incredible stuff from an incredible goalkeeper

1. SAM TICKLE: 10

Produced two contenders for save of the season in the space of a couple of minutes as Carlisle threw everything at an equaliser. Incredible stuff from an incredible goalkeeper Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Lucky to walk away from a sickening first-half collision that saw the home side reduced to 10 men, dropped into the midfield at every opportunity but unable to find an opening

2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6

Lucky to walk away from a sickening first-half collision that saw the home side reduced to 10 men, dropped into the midfield at every opportunity but unable to find an opening Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Didn't look altogether comfortable as Carlisle sent cross after cross into the box in the first half

3. JASON KERR: 6

Didn't look altogether comfortable as Carlisle sent cross after cross into the box in the first half Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Drafted into the side in place of Will Aimson, and did okay without really staking a claim for a regular start

4. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Drafted into the side in place of Will Aimson, and did okay without really staking a claim for a regular start Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice