Player ratings - Carlisle United v Wigan Athletic - Several 8s as 'fringe' players send manager Maloney a message!
Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 15:04 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Carlisle United 2-0 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V CARLISLE
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOM WATSON: 6
Was a virtual spectator as he collected Latics' seventh clean sheet on the spin Photo: Bernard Platt
3. HARRY McHUGH: 7
Some nice touches again in an unfamiliar position Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Switched into the middle and showed leadership skills as he barked orders while switching play from side to side Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.