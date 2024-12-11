Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Chesterfield v Wigan Athletic - Familiar tale...'Another who failed to take another opportunity to give the manager a selection nudge'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-2 at Chesterfield in the Ventu Trophy round of 32 and delivers his report card.

The hero of the penalty shoot-out win over Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the last round, almost saved the spot-kick that put Chesterfield 2-1 up, not much chance with either of the other goals

1. TOM WATSON: 6

The hero of the penalty shoot-out win over Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the last round, almost saved the spot-kick that put Chesterfield 2-1 up, not much chance with either of the other goals Photo: Bernard Platt

Again didn't really take advantage of a chance in the first team, and seemed to be guided through the game by Carragher when arguably it should be the other way round

2. CALVIN RAMSAY: 5

Again didn't really take advantage of a chance in the first team, and seemed to be guided through the game by Carragher when arguably it should be the other way round Photo: Bernard Platt

Virtually empty stadium meant his barking of orders echoed around, was like watching his dad 20-25 years ago, and looks every inch a future club captain

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 6

Virtually empty stadium meant his barking of orders echoed around, was like watching his dad 20-25 years ago, and looks every inch a future club captain Photo: Bernard Platt

Showed his versatility by switching from right-back to centre-half

4. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Showed his versatility by switching from right-back to centre-half Photo: Bernard Platt

