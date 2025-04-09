Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Exeter City v Wigan Athletic - ‘...swift distribution constantly got Latics moving...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 at Exeter City and delivers his report card.

A couple of important saves and swift distribution constantly got Latics moving

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

A couple of important saves and swift distribution constantly got Latics moving Photo: Bernard Platt

Another rock like display at the back

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Another rock like display at the back Photo: Bernard Platt

More than held his own against former colleague Magennis

3. JASON KERR: 7

More than held his own against former colleague Magennis Photo: Bernard Platt

Will have enjoyed his return to Exeter more than last week's reunion with Bolton

4. WILL AIMSON: 7

Will have enjoyed his return to Exeter more than last week's reunion with Bolton Photo: Bernard Platt

