Player ratings - Exeter City v Wigan Athletic - ‘...swift distribution constantly got Latics moving...’
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 at Exeter City and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
A couple of important saves and swift distribution constantly got Latics moving Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Another rock like display at the back Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
More than held his own against former colleague Magennis Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 7
Will have enjoyed his return to Exeter more than last week's reunion with Bolton Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.