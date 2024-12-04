Player ratings - Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic - Not so magnificent marks as 7s are top
Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at Huddersfield Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Solid display, couple of excellent saves. good handling and distribution, no chance with the goal Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Got into some great positions down the right-hand side but couldn't produce the necessary quality with his crossing Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Led from the front all night and didn't deserve to be on the losing side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Stuck to his task well but skinned in the first half and had to take his fourth booking of the season - one away from a ban Photo: Bernard Platt