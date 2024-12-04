Scores on the doors!placeholder image
Player ratings - Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic - Not so magnificent marks as 7s are top

By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at Huddersfield Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras and delivers his report card.

Solid display, couple of excellent saves. good handling and distribution, no chance with the goal

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Solid display, couple of excellent saves. good handling and distribution, no chance with the goal

Got into some great positions down the right-hand side but couldn't produce the necessary quality with his crossing

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Got into some great positions down the right-hand side but couldn't produce the necessary quality with his crossing

Led from the front all night and didn't deserve to be on the losing side

3. JASON KERR: 7

Led from the front all night and didn't deserve to be on the losing side

Stuck to his task well but skinned in the first half and had to take his fourth booking of the season - one away from a ban

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

Stuck to his task well but skinned in the first half and had to take his fourth booking of the season - one away from a ban

