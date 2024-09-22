Player ratings - Lincoln City v Wigan Athletic - Defenders vie for star man honours

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 21:21 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 21:22 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at play-off chasing Lincoln City and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V LINCOLN CITY

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Not much to do again but crucially there when his team needed him to be

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

Not much to do again but crucially there when his team needed him to be Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Won all his physical battles, nailed down the right-back berth and singled out after by the manager for praise

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Won all his physical battles, nailed down the right-back berth and singled out after by the manager for praise Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Another captain's display from the skipper, formed a great double act with Aimson

4. JASON KERR: 8

Another captain's display from the skipper, formed a great double act with Aimson Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page