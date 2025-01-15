Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘Praised after the game for 'working his b***ocks off'...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-0 in the FA Cup third round at Mansfield Town and delivers his report card.

Recovered well from a shaky early moment and gave the Stags no further encouragement with assured handling

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Recovered well from a shaky early moment and gave the Stags no further encouragement with assured handling Photo: Bernard Platt

Singled out by the manager afterwards for first-half efforts

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7

Singled out by the manager afterwards for first-half efforts Photo: Bernard Platt

Stood up strong and led the backline in his usual manner, found Aasgaard for the second goal

3. JASON KERR: 7

Stood up strong and led the backline in his usual manner, found Aasgaard for the second goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Was subjected to a physical examination from the home side that crossed the line more than once, but always came back for more

4. WILL AIMSON: 8

Was subjected to a physical examination from the home side that crossed the line more than once, but always came back for more Photo: Bernard Platt

