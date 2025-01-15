Player ratings - Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘Praised after the game for 'working his b***ocks off'...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings
Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-0 in the FA Cup third round at Mansfield Town and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Recovered well from a shaky early moment and gave the Stags no further encouragement with assured handling Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 7
Singled out by the manager afterwards for first-half efforts Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Stood up strong and led the backline in his usual manner, found Aasgaard for the second goal Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 8
Was subjected to a physical examination from the home side that crossed the line more than once, but always came back for more Photo: Bernard Platt
