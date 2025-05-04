Player ratings - Northampton Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...the kind of accomplished display that has become his trademark...’
Published 4th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Northampton Town at Sixfields and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Underlined his importance with key saves that kept Latics in it, absolutely furious with the defending for Northampton's goal and rightly so Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Ended his breakthrough campaign with the kind of accomplished display that has become his trademark, and laid on the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Led from the front throughout and saw a late header cleared off the line Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Solid display but will be wondering if he needed to lunge in on the goalie 12 minutes into stoppage-time that means a three-match ban next season Photo: Bernard Platt
