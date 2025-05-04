Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Northampton Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...the kind of accomplished display that has become his trademark...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Northampton Town at Sixfields and delivers his report card.

Underlined his importance with key saves that kept Latics in it, absolutely furious with the defending for Northampton's goal and rightly so

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Underlined his importance with key saves that kept Latics in it, absolutely furious with the defending for Northampton's goal and rightly so Photo: Bernard Platt

Ended his breakthrough campaign with the kind of accomplished display that has become his trademark, and laid on the equaliser

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Ended his breakthrough campaign with the kind of accomplished display that has become his trademark, and laid on the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt

Led from the front throughout and saw a late header cleared off the line

3. JASON KERR: 7

Led from the front throughout and saw a late header cleared off the line Photo: Bernard Platt

Solid display but will be wondering if he needed to lunge in on the goalie 12 minutes into stoppage-time that means a three-match ban next season

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

Solid display but will be wondering if he needed to lunge in on the goalie 12 minutes into stoppage-time that means a three-match ban next season Photo: Bernard Platt

