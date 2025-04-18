Player ratings - Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...impressive at both ends of the field...’
Published 18th Apr 2025, 20:54 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 21:01 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Barely touched the ball as he picked up an incredible 17th clean sheet of the campaign Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Got Adeeko out of jail in the first half with a timely interception after a loose pass, solid as ever Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Captain's display, nothing got past him Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 6
Relatively untroubled until being hooked at the break Photo: Bernard Platt
