Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Player ratings - Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic - ‘...impressive at both ends of the field...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Apr 2025, 20:54 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 21:01 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Barely touched the ball as he picked up an incredible 17th clean sheet of the campaign

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Barely touched the ball as he picked up an incredible 17th clean sheet of the campaign Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Got Adeeko out of jail in the first half with a timely interception after a loose pass, solid as ever

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Got Adeeko out of jail in the first half with a timely interception after a loose pass, solid as ever Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Captain's display, nothing got past him

3. JASON KERR: 8

Captain's display, nothing got past him Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Relatively untroubled until being hooked at the break

4. WILL AIMSON: 6

Relatively untroubled until being hooked at the break Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice