Player ratings - Stevenage v Wigan Athletic - ‘Looks every inch a first-team regular now after finding his way back...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings

By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-1 at Stevenage and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V STEVENAGE

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Only his quick thinking - and fast footwork - after a slip prevented an early catastrophe following an ill-advised backpass from Aimson

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

Only his quick thinking - and fast footwork - after a slip prevented an early catastrophe following an ill-advised backpass from Aimson Photo: Bernard Platt

Another decent game down the right-hand side, pushed on to support his winger at every opportunity, might have done better with the equaliser

3. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Another decent game down the right-hand side, pushed on to support his winger at every opportunity, might have done better with the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt

Took over from unavailable skipper Kerr and bossed the backline despite the presence of far more experienced colleagues around him

4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8

Took over from unavailable skipper Kerr and bossed the backline despite the presence of far more experienced colleagues around him Photo: Bernard Platt

