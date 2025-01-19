Player ratings - Stevenage v Wigan Athletic - ‘Looks every inch a first-team regular now after finding his way back...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings
Published 19th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-1 at Stevenage and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V STEVENAGE
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Only his quick thinking - and fast footwork - after a slip prevented an early catastrophe following an ill-advised backpass from Aimson Photo: Bernard Platt
3. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Another decent game down the right-hand side, pushed on to support his winger at every opportunity, might have done better with the equaliser Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Took over from unavailable skipper Kerr and bossed the backline despite the presence of far more experienced colleagues around him Photo: Bernard Platt
