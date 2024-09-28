Player ratings - Wigan Athletic - Plenty of 7s...but a few 5s...
Published 28th Sep 2024, 21:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 against Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V EXETER CITY
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Claimed his fourth clean sheet in a row without having to make a save worthy of the name Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Restored to the starting XI and did his bit at both ends of the field Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 7
Often found himself marking no-one with Exeter playing without a No.9, took on the responsibility and was well into the opposition half at times Photo: Bernard Platt
