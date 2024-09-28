Player ratings - Wigan Athletic - Plenty of 7s...but a few 5s...

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Sep 2024, 21:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 against Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V EXETER CITY

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Claimed his fourth clean sheet in a row without having to make a save worthy of the name

2. SAM TICKLE: 6

Claimed his fourth clean sheet in a row without having to make a save worthy of the name Photo: Bernard Platt

Restored to the starting XI and did his bit at both ends of the field

3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Restored to the starting XI and did his bit at both ends of the field Photo: Bernard Platt

Often found himself marking no-one with Exeter playing without a No.9, took on the responsibility and was well into the opposition half at times

4. JASON KERR: 7

Often found himself marking no-one with Exeter playing without a No.9, took on the responsibility and was well into the opposition half at times Photo: Bernard Platt

