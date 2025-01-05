Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City - 'Could become a more influential player over the coming weeks'...Paul Kendrick's ratings

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Jan 2025, 19:44 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 20:43 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 to League One leaders Birmingham City at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.

Could only parry into the path of Alfie May for the opening goal, no chance with the others

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Could only parry into the path of Alfie May for the opening goal, no chance with the others Photo: Bernard Platt

Held his own whenever Blues attacked down his side

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6

Held his own whenever Blues attacked down his side Photo: Bernard Platt

Again brought the ball out of defence well and defended resolutely

3. JASON KERR: 6

Again brought the ball out of defence well and defended resolutely Photo: Bernard Platt

Tough afternoon against lethal strikeforce

4. WILL AIMSON: 5

Tough afternoon against lethal strikeforce Photo: Bernard Platt

