Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City - 'Could become a more influential player over the coming weeks'...Paul Kendrick's ratings
Published 5th Jan 2025, 19:44 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 20:43 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 to League One leaders Birmingham City at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Could only parry into the path of Alfie May for the opening goal, no chance with the others Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
Held his own whenever Blues attacked down his side Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 6
Again brought the ball out of defence well and defended resolutely Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 5
Tough afternoon against lethal strikeforce Photo: Bernard Platt
