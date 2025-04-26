Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Blackpool - ‘...Enjoying possibly the best run of his Latics career...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Apr 2025, 21:53 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Blackpool and delivers his report card.

String of fine saves to keep out Blackpool in search of a 19th clean sheet of the season, beaten only by a penalty says it all

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

String of fine saves to keep out Blackpool in search of a 19th clean sheet of the season, beaten only by a penalty says it all Photo: Bernard Platt

Solid again down the right-hand side

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7

Solid again down the right-hand side Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's display to continue his fine recent form

3. JASON KERR: 8

Captain's display to continue his fine recent form Photo: Bernard Platt

Enjoying possibly the best run of his Latics career

4. WILL AIMSON:7

Enjoying possibly the best run of his Latics career Photo: Bernard Platt

