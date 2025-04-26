Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Blackpool - ‘...Enjoying possibly the best run of his Latics career...’
Published 26th Apr 2025, 21:53 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Blackpool and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
String of fine saves to keep out Blackpool in search of a 19th clean sheet of the season, beaten only by a penalty says it all Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
Solid again down the right-hand side Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 8
Captain's display to continue his fine recent form Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON:7
Enjoying possibly the best run of his Latics career Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.