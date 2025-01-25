Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Bristol Rovers - ‘Work rate must be up there with anyone who's played for the club’...Paul Kendrick's ratings
Published 25th Jan 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Brick Community Stadium and delivers his report card.
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V BRISTOL ROVERS
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Hardly had anything to do, but was there when his team needed him to pull off a stupendous save at 1-0 Photo: Bernard Platt
3. TOBY SIBBICK: 6
More solid than his last two games, tried to support his wingers Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 9
Opened with the scoring with his first senior goal, but arguably more impressive was the way he ran the backline Photo: Bernard Platt
