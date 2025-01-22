Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Burton Albion - ‘Another absolved of any blame...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 19:27 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at home to Burton Albion and delivers his report card.

Scores on the doors!

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V BURTON ALBION

Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Stunning save counted for nothing as Burton levelled from the rebound, no chance with the second goal, deserved better protection in front of him

2. SAM TICKLE: 6

Stunning save counted for nothing as Burton levelled from the rebound, no chance with the second goal, deserved better protection in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Evening to forget, both goals came from crosses from his side

3. TOBY SIBBICK: 4

Evening to forget, both goals came from crosses from his side Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Not the return to the side he would have hoped for, unable to cut out either cross for the goals and bailed out by Aimson on another occasion

4. JASON KERR: 4

Not the return to the side he would have hoped for, unable to cut out either cross for the goals and bailed out by Aimson on another occasion Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice