Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Burton Albion - ‘Another absolved of any blame...’ ...Paul Kendrick's ratings

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at home to Burton Albion and delivers his report card.
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Stunning save counted for nothing as Burton levelled from the rebound, no chance with the second goal, deserved better protection in front of him Photo: Bernard Platt
3. TOBY SIBBICK: 4
Evening to forget, both goals came from crosses from his side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 4
Not the return to the side he would have hoped for, unable to cut out either cross for the goals and bailed out by Aimson on another occasion Photo: Bernard Platt
