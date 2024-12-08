Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Leyton Orient - Depressing Tayle as Dale leads way
Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Won't want to see Orient's second goal again, but saved Latics once more in the first half, and has more than enough credit in the bank from this season Photo: Bernard Platt
2. TOBY SIBBICK: 3
Bailed out early by Tickle for not tracking a runner, and both goals were scored by his man - the second in slapstick fashion Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 5
Tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible to help the midfield, and had an okay game otherwise Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 4
Turned far too easily for the opening goal, got far too tight and couldn't get back in time to make up Photo: Bernard Platt