Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Leyton Orient - Depressing Tayle as Dale leads way

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
Depressing Tayle as Dale leads way

Won't want to see Orient's second goal again, but saved Latics once more in the first half, and has more than enough credit in the bank from this season

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Won't want to see Orient's second goal again, but saved Latics once more in the first half, and has more than enough credit in the bank from this season

Bailed out early by Tickle for not tracking a runner, and both goals were scored by his man - the second in slapstick fashion

2. TOBY SIBBICK: 3

Bailed out early by Tickle for not tracking a runner, and both goals were scored by his man - the second in slapstick fashion

Tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible to help the midfield, and had an okay game otherwise

3. JASON KERR: 5

Tried to bring the ball out from the back whenever possible to help the midfield, and had an okay game otherwise

Turned far too easily for the opening goal, got far too tight and couldn't get back in time to make up

4. WILL AIMSON: 4

Turned far too easily for the opening goal, got far too tight and couldn't get back in time to make up

