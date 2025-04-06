Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Leyton Orient - ‘...vital clearance late on to preserve the clean sheet...’
Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Leyton Orient and delivers his report card.
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Didn't have a great deal to do but there when Latics needed him to record a 15th clean sheet in the league Photo: Bernard Platt
2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8
Impressive throughout and came up with a vital clearance late on to preserve the clean sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JASON KERR: 7
Captain's display from the great Scot, and brought the ball out well when required Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WILL AIMSON: 7
Epitomised the defensive effort against a good attacking side Photo: Bernard Platt
