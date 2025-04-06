Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Leyton Orient - ‘...vital clearance late on to preserve the clean sheet...’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 at Leyton Orient and delivers his report card.

Didn't have a great deal to do but there when Latics needed him to record a 15th clean sheet in the league

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Impressive throughout and came up with a vital clearance late on to preserve the clean sheet

2. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8

Captain's display from the great Scot, and brought the ball out well when required

3. JASON KERR: 7

Epitomised the defensive effort against a good attacking side

4. WILL AIMSON: 7

